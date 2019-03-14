|
|
SEVEN DEVILS - David Michael "Touie" Tarlton, Sr., 77, passed away at his home in Seven Devils on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Gastonia on March 30, 1941, a son of the late James Vernon, Sr. and Martha Walker Tarlton.
Mike was a 1959 graduate of Ashley High School and went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and was a staunch, lifelong fan of the Tarheels. He worked for D&W Leather Products and then went to Unisource Worldwide where he served for 40 years in sales management. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gastonia and Banner Elk Methodist Church. He was Past President of the AM Optimist Club, Past Board Member of Pioneer Girl Scout Council and Horizon Youth Services, Past President of Gaston Gators YMCA swim team, volunteer for Operation Medicine Chest, and Treasurer of the Safety Committee of Seven Devils.
Survivors of Mike include his beloved wife of 51 years, Barbara Forbes Tarlton of Seven Devils; children and spouses, Leslie Tarlton Poole (Bobby); David Tarlton, Jr. (Kristina); all of Gastonia; grandchildren, Meredith Leigh Poole, Adam McBee Poole, Sara Elizabeth Tarlton, Christian Walker Tarlton, and David Michael Tarlton, III; brother and sister-in-law, James Vernon, Jr. and Judith of Hickory; numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Mike's life will be held 11:00am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Gastonia with Pastors David Christy, James Westmoreland, and Ted Henry officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi Home Health Hospice, 400 Shadowline Dr. Suite 102, Boone, NC 28607 or to Blue Ridge Conservancy, 166 Furman Rd., Suite C, Boone, NC 28607.
Condolence messages and remembrances of "Touie" may be sent at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mr. Tarlton.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019