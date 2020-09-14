1/1
David Wayne Brown
David Wayne Brown, 76, died peacefully at home on Friday September 11, 2020 under the care of Novant Health Hospice. David was thoroughly Southern. He enjoyed Southern cooking, NASCAR, guns and college basketball. David was known for his Boston Terriers. He always had a houseful of them and he used to bread them, but he could hardly stand to sell the pups. David also liked old cars, Westerns and sports. He had dreams of restoring his 1980 Camaro, but he never got to that project. David loved life, his friends and his family. He enjoyed cutting up with others, laughing and just talking. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him.
David is the son of the late Elizabeth (Dulin) Brown and he is preceded in death by his son David Brown, Jr. and his brother Jimmy Brown.
Left to cherish their memories of him are his daughter Beth Brown and Beth's husband Scott Carr. David also leaves behind his sister, Jane "Dolly" Whitney.
Services will be private.
Condolences and fond memories of David may be left at www.carothersfuneralhomestanley.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home in Stanley is honored to serve the Brown family.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carothers Funeral Home
412 South Main Street
Stanley, NC 281642015
7042632631
