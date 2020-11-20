1/1
David Willard
1946 - 2020
DALLAS - David William Willard, age 74, of Abernathy Drive in Dallas, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Hardin Community Cemetery with Rev. Justin Driver officiating.

Mr. Willard was born October 4, 1946, in Gaston County, to the late Henry and Virginia Mitchem Willard. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Diane Friday Willard, and a sister, Marlene Cavin. He worked as a painter for Freightliner.

He is survived by his children, Renee Mullis, and husband Danny, Kimberly Bohanan, and husband Tim, and David Willard, and wife Angela; grandchildren, Brett, Amber, Kinsey, Austin, Lauren, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Nataleigh, Brayden, Everleigh, and Adleigh; and a sister, Lynn LeCroy, and husband Danny, of South Carolina.

Memorials may be made to Hardin Community Baptist Church, 548 Hardin Road, Dallas, NC 28034.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Willard family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Hardin Community Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
