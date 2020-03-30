Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catawba Funeral Home
3060 Highway 70 SE
Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-1210
Resources
More Obituaries for David Wiggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William Wiggins Jr.


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David William Wiggins Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA – David William Wiggins Jr. 56 of Gastonia passed away on March 28, 2020.
Born on October 22, 1963 in San Diego, CA he was the son of Patricia Wiggins Towery and the late David William Wiggins Sr. David was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Wiggins Towery of Gastonia; siblings, Terri Wiggins Gibson and husband Michael of Gastonia, Lee Wiggins and wife Shelley of Gastonia; several nieces and nephews; and other family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com
The Wiggins Family is under the care of Catawba Funeral Home.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -