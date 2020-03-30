|
GASTONIA – David William Wiggins Jr. 56 of Gastonia passed away on March 28, 2020.
Born on October 22, 1963 in San Diego, CA he was the son of Patricia Wiggins Towery and the late David William Wiggins Sr. David was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his mother, Patricia Wiggins Towery of Gastonia; siblings, Terri Wiggins Gibson and husband Michael of Gastonia, Lee Wiggins and wife Shelley of Gastonia; several nieces and nephews; and other family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
