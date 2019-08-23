|
Crystal Dawn Bingham known as "Dawn", went home to be with the good lord on Saturday August 17, 2019, at 6:23 a.m. Her passing came as a shock to her entire family. Dawn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Dawn enjoyed life, she found beauty in every moment. She was the life of the party, she was spunky with class. She welcomed anyone in her home, usually with a sun drop and a talk on the back porch. She enjoyed singing, she had a beautiful voice, and was known for her rendition of Stevie Nicks. She enjoyed traveling the world. She has been to Mexico, Bahamas, and Bermuda to name a few. She loved family vacations to the beach. Some knew her as Dragster Dawn, as one of her passions was drag racing. Everyone who knew her, knew how much she loved her dog Buster, who she reunited with in heaven.
Out of everything in her life, the thing she loved the most was being called nanny. She enjoyed gardening and baking with her grandson. Her motherly love is indescribable. It could never be replaced and even in her death her children are still comforted by her love. She taught her children kindness, respect and no matter what always have faith in the lord. She was a fixer, who had the answer to everyone's problem. She was our calm, our peace, our life and she will be greatly missed.
Surviving is, fiancé Randy Bruner, son Jordan (Holley) Bingham, daughter, Shelby (Gender) Roman, sisters, Julie (Robert) Lamb, Janet (Brad) Hay, brothers, Bo (Denise) Gilreath, Christopher Gilreath, and grandson Miguel, she had 6 nieces and 5 nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Bobby Gene Gilreath Sr. , mother Eva Loretta Gilreath, brother Scott Gilreath and grandmother Maggie Gilreath. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5:00 pm Sunday August 25, 2019 at Rankin Lake Baptist Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019