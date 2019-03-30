|
GASTONIA - Dawn Adams Noles, 63, of Gastonia passed away March 28, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her husband, Eddie Noles, to whom she was a loving and devoted wife for 44 years. To her daughter, Erica Noles, and her son-in-law, Brandon Purvine, she was a dedicated and inspiring mother. For those blessed to call her a friend, she was unfailingly kind and generous.
She was a member of the Chancel Choir and the United Methodist Women at Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Bill Adams, her brother, Paul Adams, and her uncle, Reverend Jim Collette.
A celebration of Dawn's life will take place at Bradley Memorial United Methodist Church. The family will be serving lunch and receiving friends beginning at 1:00 pm, followed by services in the sanctuary at 3:00, and burial at Olney Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to www.theaftd.org. This disease took her from us after a brave battle of more than four years.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019