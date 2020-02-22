|
|
Dawn Wells Owens, 50, of Kings Mountain, passed away on February 16, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born April 2, 1969, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Lyman Beaver and Rachel Roberts.
Dawn attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cherryville.
She was a former cook at the Waffle House in Kings Mountain.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Monday, February 24, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Steve Fletcher and Pastor David Miller
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Dawn is survived by her brother, Zane Sikes (Brittany); sister, Angela Dover (Randy Sr.); nephew, Randy Dover Jr.; several cousins; adoptive family members and friends.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020