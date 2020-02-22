Home

Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 867-5521
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Greene Funeral Service-West Chapel
216 Archie Whitesides Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
Dawn (Wells) Owens


1969 - 2020
Dawn (Wells) Owens Obituary
Dawn Wells Owens, 50, of Kings Mountain, passed away on February 16, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born April 2, 1969, in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Lyman Beaver and Rachel Roberts.
Dawn attended Tabernacle Baptist Church in Cherryville.
She was a former cook at the Waffle House in Kings Mountain.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm Monday, February 24, 2020, at Greene Funeral Service, West Chapel, 216 Archie Whitesides Rd. Gastonia, officiated by Pastor Steve Fletcher and Pastor David Miller
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
Dawn is survived by her brother, Zane Sikes (Brittany); sister, Angela Dover (Randy Sr.); nephew, Randy Dover Jr.; several cousins; adoptive family members and friends.
An online guestbook is available at greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020
