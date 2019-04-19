Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Belmont
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Belmont
More Obituaries for Dean Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Bowen

Dean Bowen Obituary

Dean Bowen Obituary
GASTONIA - Harold Dean Bowen, 59, died unexpectedly on April 17, 2019 of a heart attack while working in his yard.

A native of Gaston County, he was the son of Donnie Bowen and the late Johnny Bowen.

Everyone who knew Dean, knows that he was a lover of life, a dedicated family man and caregiver. He was a dear gentle soul. His greatest joy was being Papaw to Max.

A service to celebrate his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont with Reverend Samuel P. Warner officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00-7:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Belmont.

In addition to his mother, Donnie Bowen, Dean is survived by his wife, Susan Doty Bowen; son and daughter in law, Dale and Amy Bowen; grandchildren, Max Bowen and Cayden Odom; brother, Michael Bowen; sisters and brothers in law, Tammy and Rick Crisp, Myra Mayes, and Peggy and Bobby Morris; and mother in law, Alma Doty.

Memorials may be made to Donor's choice.

Online condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 19, 2019
