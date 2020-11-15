1924-2020
DALLAS- Priscilla Dean Sarvis Clemmer, 96 passed away on Sunday,October 25, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Gaston County born January 1, 1924 and the daughter of the late Charles Frank and Ada Bost Sarvis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Harold George Clemmer, Sr., and brother, Frank "Cotton" Sarvis.
She was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church in Dallas, NC. She was a loving mother, grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids. Dean loved working in her yard and planting flowers. She was a very good cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.
Survivors include 3 sons, Harold G. Clemmer, Jr., and wife Sandra; Miles Clemmer and wife Mary; Jeff Clemmer and wife Cindy; grandchildren, Allison Howe, Jason Clemmer (Jennifer);
Shana Martin (Wayne) and Stephanie Martin; John Henry Clemmer (Maria); William Clemmer; Caroline C. Black (Seth); Anna Kluttz, Jack Lewis and Cameron Lewis; great-grandchildren, Megan Holland, Kyle Holland, Mitchell Clemmer, Thomas Clemmer and Robbie Readling, Kayla Creasman and Landon Martin; Isabel and Audriana Wiest, Henry Clemmer, Jr. and Natalie Clemmer, Lucille Dean Black and Amelia Black; nieces, Susan Limbaugh and Frankie Sarvis and special friend and caregiver, Brittany Berglund.
Private Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 21st at Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery with Reverend Paul Kanupp officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, protective mask, temperature assessments and social distancing practices will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Communion Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 103 West Church Street, Dallas, North Carolina 28034.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.