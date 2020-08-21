Dean Floyd, 88, of Shelby, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Hospice - Wendover.
Born in Cleveland County, on February 19, 1932, he was a son of the late Dixon Ezell Floyd and Daisy Elizabeth Crowder Floyd.
Dean began his working career at Southern Bell and retired from AT&T. He was also the owner and operator of Dean Floyd Services. Through his work with AT&T and Dean Floyd Services he made many friendships that he cherished. He would also serve his coworkers as a past president of the local CWA Union.
After his retirement, he would enjoy visiting with dear friends at the Shelby Cafe. Dean was a member for over fifty years at Aldersgate United Methodist Church where he served on various committees through the years and was a member of the Bayliss Sunday school class. He enjoyed his farm in Polkville where he taught his son and grandsons the joy of being outdoors and working the land. Later in life you could find Dean researching his family genealogy and recounting the history of Cleveland County.
Dean was a proud American who served his country in the US Army in the Big Red One Signal Corp in Germany from 1952 to 1954.
He always wanted his flag flying and he was a proud member of the Shelby American Legion Post 82.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-nine years, JoAnn Bridges Floyd and brother, Harold Floyd.
He is survived by his son Neal Floyd and wife, Karen of Cornelius; two daughters, Gale Collins and husband, Mike of Belmont and Rhonda Kiser and husband, Tim Bowen of Shelby; brother, Jim Floyd and wife, Alice of Polkville; three sisters, Mary Putnam of Belwood, Frances Champion and husband, Steve of Shelby and Patricia "Pat" Burke and husband, David of Greenville, SC; brother-in-law Jim Sisk of Shelby; four grandchildren, Cortlan Zaludek and husband, Jake of Sunset Beach; Caroline Allen and fiancé, Dan Thebeau of Shelby, Colby Kiser and wife, Tonee of Anchorage, AK and Matthew Floyd of Cornelius; eight great-grandchildren and numerous loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will have a private inurnment service on Saturday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church.
Following the service, the family will gather at the home from 2:00pm to 5:00pm for friends and family to drop by.
Memorials may be made to the prayer garden at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1207 W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC 28152 and to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.