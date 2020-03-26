|
GASTONIA - Marion "Dean" Morris, 84, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Courtland Terrace.
A native of Gaston County, he was the son of the late Audie Franklin and Dovie Hamby Morris.
Dean was a member of New Hope Church of God, and he worked with Burlington Industries and American Efird. He loved animals and enjoyed gardening.
A service to celebrate his life will be held privately for his family at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Pastor Troy Beaver and Rev. Y.Z. Isaacs officiating. Interment will follow in Gaston Memorial Park.
Survivors include his daughters and sons in law, Donna and Mike Williams, Shelia and Rick McDonald; son, Michael Morris; grandchildren, Brian Rudisill, Matthew Morris, Brandon Williams, Ashley Crow and husband Caleb, Erica Morris, Jessica Bridges, and Logan Morris; great-granddaughter, Delaney Crow; brothers, Beatty Morris and Reid Morris; special niece, Angie Mayberry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Morris; son, Randall Morris; grandson, David Bazzle; brothers, John Beam, Howard, Bobby, Wade, Wayne, and Mackie Morris; sisters, Mary Frances Howard, Garnell Auten: sister in law, Mary Ann Packett.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Morris family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020