Services
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Sisk-Butler Funeral Home
PO Box 366
Bessemer City, NC 28016
Dean Rabb


Dean Rabb
Dean Rabb Obituary
GASTONIA- Henry Dean Rabb, 79, passed away on Friday March 8, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born November 20, 1939 in Gaston County to the late John Floyd and Ollie Barbee Rabb.
Dean was a United States Air Force Veteran, a member of Day Star Baptist Church and was retired from Duke Energy after 30 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Rita H. Rabb; sons Steve Rabb and wife Pattiann of Gastonia, Jeff Rabb of Newport, TN, and Scott Brannon and wife Traci of Gastonia; granddaughters Megan Rabb and Emily Brannon both of Gastonia; sister Nancy Pearson and husband Marvin of Gastonia.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Monday at the funeral home.
A Celebration of Dean's life will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Sisk-Butler Chapel with Rev. Perry Huffstetler officiating.
Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park with Military Honors.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019
