Dean Woodward
1944 - 2020
BESSEMER CITY - Dean Martin Woodward, 76, passed away at Atrium Health Charlotte on Thursday, October 8, 2020. He was born March 19, 1944 in Chesterfield County, SC to the late Smith and Violet Martin Woodward.

He was preceded in death by his sister Lillian Gail Woodward; brothers Donald and Larry Woodward; and Gwendolyn "Sister" Woodward.

Dean was a lifelong auto salesman, most recently for McKinney-Salinas Honda. He was an avid sportsman, a huge Clemson and Duke fan, and loved traveling with his wife and his dog Molly.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 29 years, Lovetta Puckett Woodward; daughters Deanna McRorie (Bo) of Pageland, SC, Michelle Gainey (Weldon) of Ruby, SC, Marca Hamm of Clayton, Monica Moore (Jerry) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Shanna Batey of Bessemer City, and Sheila Owens (Preston) of Gastonia; 13 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and his beloved dog Molly.

He will lie in state from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM at Epic Church at Linwood, Gastonia, on Sunday, October 11, 2020.
Dean's funeral service will be held 4:30 PM on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Epic Church at Linwood with Revs. Eddie Jarvis, Riley Puckett, and Chad Collins officiating.

His graveside service will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City.

Those in attendance are requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.

Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Lying in State
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Epic Church at Linwood
OCT
11
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Epic Church at Linwood
OCT
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Westview Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services
730 Gastonia Hwy
Bessemer City, NC 28016
704-629-2255
