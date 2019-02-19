Home

McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
Myers Memorial United Methodist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Deanna Clemmer Obituary
GASTONIA - Deanna Dent Clemmer, 81, passed away on February 17, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center.

She was born March 10, 1937 in Gastonia, NC, the daughter of the late Claude E. and Floy Hendricks Dent.

Deanna was a graduate of the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina in 1959 with a degree in education. She was a teacher in Gaston County Schools for over 25 years and taught the last 20 years at Grier Junior High. Deanna also enjoyed teaching Sunday school for many years at Myers Memorial United Methodist Church in Gastonia.

Deanna was a talented lady who loved to draw, paint, knit, and play the piano. She had a passion for music and loved attending Charlotte Symphony and Opera Carolina performances.

Deanna enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, and spending time at her second home in Blowing Rock, NC.

Survivors include her husband Tommy Clemmer; daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Brantly Lanier; all of Gastonia; grandchildren Anna and Andrew Lanier; sister and brother-in-law Gene and Robert Frye; sister Mary Reilly; and nephews Bobby and Toby Frye.

In addition to being preceded in death by her parents, she was also preceded in death by her nephew Shaun Reilly.

A service to celebrate Deanna's life will be held at 3:30p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Myers Memorial United Methodist Church in Gastonia with the Rev. Sally Queen officiating.

A reception will follow the service in the Family Life Center. A private service of entombment will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Myers Memorial United Methodist Church at 301 S. New Hope Rd, Gastonia, NC 28054.

Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Clemmer.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
