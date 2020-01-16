|
|
GASTONIA - Debbie Joan Ballard, 66, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born January 13, 1954 in Wake County, NC, daughter of the late Benjamin Downey and Majorie Parrish.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, of over 35 years, Richard Ballard; daughter, Amanda Ballard; and all the family fur babies.
All services are private.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020