Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Ballard


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Ballard Obituary
GASTONIA - Debbie Joan Ballard, 66, of Gastonia, passed away, Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

She was born January 13, 1954 in Wake County, NC, daughter of the late Benjamin Downey and Majorie Parrish.
Debbie is survived by her loving husband, of over 35 years, Richard Ballard; daughter, Amanda Ballard; and all the family fur babies.

All services are private.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -