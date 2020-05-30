Debbie Clark Michaels, 66, of Gastonia, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 14, 1954 in Gaston County and was the daughter of the late Earl and Nettie Cowan Clark. Debbie was a loving kind-hearted person. She would do anything that she could to help anyone in need; a very selfless person.
In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lois Kitchen; infant daughter, Ashley Nicole Davis; brother, George "Jeff" Clark.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of over fifteen years, L.B. Michaels Jr.; son, Tony Clark; grandson, Travis Clark (Bethany); great grandchildren, Giovanni and Lucas Clark; sister, Diane Braswell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services will be private.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2020.