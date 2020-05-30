Debbie Michaels
1954 - 2020
Debbie Clark Michaels, 66, of Gastonia, NC, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her residence. She was born May 14, 1954 in Gaston County and was the daughter of the late Earl and Nettie Cowan Clark. Debbie was a loving kind-hearted person. She would do anything that she could to help anyone in need; a very selfless person.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Lois Kitchen; infant daughter, Ashley Nicole Davis; brother, George "Jeff" Clark.

Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband of over fifteen years, L.B. Michaels Jr.; son, Tony Clark; grandson, Travis Clark (Bethany); great grandchildren, Giovanni and Lucas Clark; sister, Diane Braswell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com. The South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service is serving the family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
