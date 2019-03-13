|
GASTONIA - Debora Rebecca Hughes passed peacefully in her sleep March 10, 2019.
She was born June 14, 1956 in Mooresville, NC.
Debora is predeceased by her parents Kirby H. and Jeanette Deese, her brothers Scott and Danny Deese, and her loving husband Arthur M. Hughes.
She is survived by her children Wendy Hughes, Benjamin Hughes, Marie Hughes and Adam and his wife Lesa Hughes, grand-child Tiffany Hughes, and brothers Glenn and wife Kay Deese, and Greg and wife Cindy Deese.
The family would like to thank Tammy Rhyne and Cindy Mitchell, Debora's hospice nurses.
A Simple Service is serving the family and Debora's family page can be viewed at asimpleservice.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019