Debora Phillips
GASTONIA - Debora Lynn Phillips, 51, of Gastonia, passed away September 1, 2020 at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte, NC.

She was born January 23, 1969 in Gaston County, NC to Etoulia "Tody" Davidson Rollins and the late Ebbie Lee Christenbury.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Terry Phillips; son, James Terry "Jamie" Phillips, Jr.; and stepfather, George E. Rollins.

In addition to her mother, Debora is survived by her daughters, Tara Allen and Victoria "Tori" Hodge; granddaughter, Peyton Maney; stepmother, Ruby Christenbury and her boyfriend, Roger Saunders; brothers, Eddie Christenbury and wife Debra, Richard Christenbury, and Shane Christenbury and wife Cindy; sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Campbell, Dana Falls and husband David, and Bonnie Rollins.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC.

A celebration of life service, officiated by Pastor Jim Sawyer, will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia, NC.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium.

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
