Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Eastside Baptist Church
Deborah Allen


1953 - 2019
Deborah Allen Obituary
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Deborah McDaniel Allen, 66, of Bessemer City, NC, passed away on September 30, 2019 with her loved ones by her side, at her home. She was born in Cherokee County, SC, to the late Clyde McDaniel and Lois Sanders McDaniel and was preceded in death by a son, Randall Allen and her brothers, Donald and Danny McDaniel. Deborah was a longtime member of Eastside Baptist Church. She worked as a caterer for most of her life and enjoyed cooking for her family and for her church family during special events.

Deborah was a generous woman and loved helping anyone in need. She loved growing flowers, was an avid animal lover and enjoyed collecting rooster memorabilia. Deborah loved the Lord with all her heart. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. Deborah will be missed dearly by her family and cherished friends.

Survivors include the love of her life for 43 years, husband, Harvey Allen, sons: Wayne Jackson (Cheryl) and Tim Jackson (Shannon), both of Gastonia; daughter: Angela Greason (Roger), Kings Mountain; grandchildren: Brandon Jackson, "Lil" Wayne Jackson Jr., Mitchell Martin, Makenzie Jackson, Kimberly Toney, Autumn Jackson, Andrew Jackson, Katie Greason and Nick Greason; sisters: Iva Jean Mullinax, and Sharon Moore (Rodger), both Kings Mountain.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Eastside Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Caulder officiating.

Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children Hospital or to the

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
