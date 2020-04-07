|
Deborah "Debbie" Anita McClain was born on June 5, 1953 in Jersey City, New Jersey and entered into eternal rest on March 31, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC.
Debbie attended New Jersey public schools and graduated from Linden High School in Linden, NJ. She was a member of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church where she served as a member of the choir before illness rendered her unable. Debbie was last employed with Bojangles Restaurant in Dallas, NC, where she showcased her skills as a cook. Never to have a stranger, Debbie always had a warm smile and kind word for all that she encountered.
Debbie is survived by her loving daughters, Keya Parsons (Justin) of Gastonia,NC, Charneice McClain of Brooklyn, NY, and baby girl: LaShelle McClain of Dallas, NC. Debbie also leaves behind her devoted grandchildren, Keyon Smith, TaNaysia Hope, Raediance Blair, Jalen Parsons and great granddaughter: Zylah Hope. Debbie will be especially missed by her siblings: Gene Reid (Viola) of Gastona, NC, Lori Reid of Union, NJ, and Kevin Reid of New Jersey, her special cousin: Sandra Crawford, her "honey" Cearcil Reid. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother: Margaret Reid, father: Henry Hamm, Sr., brother: Henry Hamm, Jr, and grandson: Raishon Peterman, Jr.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be receiving family and friends at Gregory Funeral Service on Tuesday; April 7 2020 from 4 until 7 p.. (COVID-19/social distancing guidelines will be followed). A private funeral service will be held at Armstrong Cemetery. Details for Debbie's celebration of life memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020