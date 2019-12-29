|
GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Deborah Feuer Dunn, 69, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home. She was born September 4, 1950 in Gaston County, a daughter of the late Dr. Abe Lawrence and Jacquelyn Wylie Feuer.
Deborah attended Gaston County Schools and graduated from F.L. Ashley High School in 1968. She later graduated from UNC Charlotte and received her BS Degree in Music/Vocal Performance and minored in Psychology. She received her Masters Degree from NC A&T State University in Adult Education and served as the Coordinator of Adult Basic Education, GED, and English as a Second Language Programs at Gaston College for several years. Upon leaving Gaston College, she continued working as an assistant Librarian at Gaston County Public Library, Mt. Holly Branch and also worked for Lutheran Family Services Foster Care Program, as a Case Manager.
Deborah attended First Baptist Church of Gastonia for many years where she was a member of the choir and used her talent as a soloist singing for several events in the community. Her love for opera and theatrical performance was a high point of her life. She later taught private voice lessons in her years of retirement.
She was an avid reader and loved writing, painting, and creating. In recent years, she loved spending time and entertaining her two young grandsons. A love for animals stemmed from childhood days of owning her beloved horse, Boots. Animals meant the world to her and her two, faithful dogs stayed by her side to comfort her always.
Survivors of Deborah include her husband, Dale Dunn of Gastonia; daughter, Somer Burgin Nutt of Cherryville; step-son, Leon (Laura) Dunn of Concord; brother, Ron (Keta) Feuer of Charlotte; sister, Lisa (Richard) Livengood of Charlotte; grandchildren, Ian and Bodhi Nutt; nephews, Liam and Abram Olson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Ross Carrigan.
A gathering to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at 11:00am, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia in the event room.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tri-County Animal Rescue, PO Box 483, Alexis, NC 28006.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019