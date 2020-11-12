MOUNT HOLLY - Deborah Faye Lewis, 68, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born in Mecklenburg County, daughter of the late Henry Lewis and Ruby Fox Watson. She was preceded in death by 1 brother Bobby Ray Lewis and 1 sister Margaret Jones. She was a Christian and was known for caring for others.She is survived by her daughter Michelle Hovis of Gastonia, 2 grandchildren Daniel Hovis and Joshua Hovis, brothers Charles Weathers and Randy Weathers, a sister Rita Wilson, and a lifelong friend Janice Wallace.A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ms. Lewis will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Family Worship in Mount Holly.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cornerstone Family Worship Mission Fund 709 Rankin Ave, Mount Holly NC 28120.Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Lewis family.