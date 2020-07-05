GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Deborah "Debbie" Hook Sloan, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Gastonia on January 13, 1950, a daughter of Evelyn Palmer and the late Raymond E. Hook, Sr.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:45pm, at New Hope Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the sanctuary of the church with Dr. Brandon McKoy and Dr. Ned Buckner officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Debbie's honor to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or the Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Sloan.