1/1
Deborah Sloan
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GASTONIA, NC- Mrs. Deborah "Debbie" Hook Sloan, 70, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Gastonia on January 13, 1950, a daughter of Evelyn Palmer and the late Raymond E. Hook, Sr.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12:30pm to 1:45pm, at New Hope Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00pm in the sanctuary of the church with Dr. Brandon McKoy and Dr. Ned Buckner officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Debbie's honor to Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or the Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
For a complete obituary, please visit www.McLeanFuneral.com, where condolence messages may be shared.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Sloan.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
02:00 PM
in the sanctuary of the New Hope Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved