GASTONIA, NC- Deborah Allen "Debbie" Smith died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her home in Gastonia, N.C. She was 65 years old.
Debbie graduated from Myers Park High School and attended Western Carolina University. During her career, Debbie worked for Rauch Industries and as a financial secretary for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. An avid sports fan, Debbie loved tennis, the Carolina Panthers and the UNC Tar Heels.
Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Arzelia Crenshaw Allen, and her husband, Michael Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Lamm and husband Brent of Raleigh, N.C.; sister, Patty Brooks and husband Rick of Gastonia, N.C.; brother, Robert (Bobby) Allen and wife Allison of Durham, N.C.; nieces, Caroline Brooks of Gastonia, N.C., and Madeline Allen of Durham, N.C.; and granddaughter, Harper Lamm of Raleigh, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
– Western Carolina Chapter: 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Smith.