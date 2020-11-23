GASTONIA, NC- Debra McIntosh Montgomery passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the age of 65. She was born in Charlotte and grew up in Mt. Holly. Debra was the daughter of the late Baxter and Sally McIntosh. She was a former dental hygienist in this area and a former counselor with Oxford House in Virginia.
Ms. Montgomery is survived by her brother, Mark McIntosh and his wife, Theresa; nieces, Hope and Holly McIntosh, Lisa Adams, and Kimberly Mullen; sister-in-law, Dixie McIntosh; and her faithful companion, Jax. She was predeceased by her brother, John McIntosh.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the McIntosh family online at www.mcleanfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church Capital Campaign, P.O. Box 218, Gastonia, NC 28053.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Montgomery family.