Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
400 W. 1st Street
Lowell, NC
Debra Pittman


1964 - 2019
Debra Pittman Obituary
BELMONT - Debra Kerr Pittman, 55, passed away from breast cancer on September 14, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter Kari Ashlyn White of Belmont, brother Bobby Pittman of Belmont, sister Joe Pittman and friend Joe Erickson of Raleigh, sister Barbara Pittman Hope and husband Jimmie Hope of Mt. Holly, niece Allison Hope Yarber and husband John Yarber of Mt. Holly, niece Angelia Hope Black of Mount Holly, great niece Samantha Black of Mt. Holly , great nephew Evan Black of Mt. Holly.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Lowell, 400 W. 1st Street Lowell, NC. The family will receive friends after the service at the church.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Pittman family.

www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019
