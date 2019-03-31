|
DALLAS, NC- Delanne Peek Kendrick, 77, went to her Heavenly home on Friday March 29, 2019. Delanne was surrounded by her loving family at Accordius of Gastonia. She was born February 21, 1942 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas to the late Richard S. and Ruth Laney Peek. Delanne was a member at McAdenville Baptist Church and a long-time prior member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Delanne had a passion for Southern Gospel Music and attended many concerts over the years, as a matter of fact she became known as the "chocolate lady" to the quartets. She would always take them some of the best chocolate fudge ever made. She always had a special place in her heart for babies. Most of all though, she loved her Lord and Savior and her family.
Left to cherish wonderful memories are her loving husband of 55 years, Robert W. "Bobby" Kendrick; a daughter, Allyson Waldrop and her husband Ron of Dallas, NC; two sons, Chris Kendrick and his wife Connie of Dallas, NC and Eric Kendrick and his wife Leslie of Gastonia, NC; a sister, Pat Taylor and her husband Johnny of Gastonia, NC; Delanne is survived by six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren that she loved and adored.
A celebration of her life will be held 2:00pm on Monday April 1, 2019 at McAdenville Baptist Church 192 Main Street, McAdenville, NC 28101. Officiating the service will be her Pastor Walt Griggs. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm to 2pm.
In honor of Delanne memorials may be made to McAdenville Baptist Church 192 Main Street, McAdenville, NC 28101 or The Cathy Mabry Cloninger Center - A Domestic Violence Shelter 330 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC 28052.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019