Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church d
Mount Holly, NC
Visitation
Following Services
First United Methodist Church
Mount Holly, NC
Delia Rick Obituary
STANLEY - Delia Aldridge "Joyce" Rick, 61, went to be with the Lord on Sunday May 5, 2019. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late John and Lillie Aldridge. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers Johnny and Ray Aldridge.

She is survived by her three children Billy Rick and wife Anna of Mount Holly, Susan Rick Laye and husband Scott of Mount Holly, Thomas Rick and wife Ansley of Mount Holly, 2 sisters Joann Vance and Judy Hallman, 3 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Rick will be held 3:00pm Monday, May 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Mount Holly. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mount Holly is serving the Rick family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com 704-827-5020
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 11, 2019
