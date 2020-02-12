|
Delores LeVaughn Goodman Mitchell,75, of 401 N. Highland Street, Gastonia, North Carolina departed this life on February 7, 2020.
She was born October 31, 1944 in Gastonia, North Carolina to the late Morris Fuewell and Mary Goodman Davidson.
She was a devoted member of Christ Community Baptist Church where she faithfully served on the food ministry, choir, usher board, and kitchen committee. She also served as a missionary.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers, Robert, Richard, Roland, Raymond, and Revis.
She is survived by a daughter, Sonya Birden Coe (Bernard) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; three sons, Chauncey Davidson (Gwendolyn) of Stafford, Virginia, Timothy Davidson (Robin) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Marvin Birden (Karen) of Stafford, Virginia; a goddaughter, De Yarda Darby of Gastonia; a brother, Russell Davidson and two sisters, Alice Crockett (Alvin) and Saundra Gregory (Matthew), all of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Denena, LaTara, Jasmine, Lauren, Satoria, Jordan, Maya, and Jada; seven great grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be Thursday; 4 until 8 p.m. at Gregory Funeral Service Chapel, Gastonia
Funeral: Friday; 1:00 p.m.; Christ Community Baptist Church, Gastonia
Visitation: one hour before the service at the church
Interment: Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020