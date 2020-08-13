Denise Hamrick

Denise Johanna Wells Hamrick, 64, of Newton passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford surrounded by her family.
She was born September 13, 1955 in Gaston County to the late Marvin and Ruby Davis Wells. Denise was a member of Cornerstone Church in Maiden and retired from Tuttle Middle School and Maiden Middle School after 30 years of service to spend extra time with her grandchildren. She served faithfully as a pastor's wife for over 45 years, loved her church work, especially working with children. Denise enjoyed traveling, gardening, drawing and mission trips.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Raymond W. Hamrick Sr. and mother-in-law, Dorothy Carr Hamrick.
Those left to cherish her memory are: Husband of 48 years: Rev. Raymond W. Hamrick, Jr. of the home, daughters: Lori Milholland and husband Josh of Denver, Kristen Peeler and husband Ryan of Newton; brothers: Randall Wells and wife Victoria of Wake Forest Jerry Wells and wife Lilija of Murrells Inlet, S.C.; sister: Teresa Holbrooks and husband Thomas of Hendersonville; grandchildren: Maxton Milholland, Molly Milholland, Sydney Peeler and Savannah Peeler; many loved nieces and nephews
A service to celebrate Denise's life will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Church in
Maiden. Rev. Thomas Holbrooks and Dr. Rev. Gregory Dry will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Gaston
Memorial Park in Gastonia at 4:00 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:45 p.m. to 1:45
p.m at Cornerstone Church in Maiden. Those serving as pallbearers are; Clint Baucomb, Marvin (Babe) Foy, Mitchell Parker, Paul Neal, Michael Brown and David Shook.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Church, 409 E.Main St., Maiden, NC 28650 or Riverview Baptist Church,
2230 Riverview Rd. Lincolnton, NC 28092
Condolences may be sent to the Hamrick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com
The Hamrick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111