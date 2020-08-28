1/1
Dennis Badger Sr.
1945 - 2020
Dennis Edward Badger Sr., 74, of Kings Mountain, NC, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.

He was born September 11, 1945 in Gaston County, son of the late Craig Levi Badger and Ruby Virginia Johnson Badger.
Dennis was a member of Crowders Mountain Baptist Church for over 18 years. He never met a stranger and he loved his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his 1st wife, Peggy Lynn Badger; brother, Nelson Badger; and sister, Julia Fewell.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Virginia Peterson; son, Dennis "Dink" Badger Jr. and Hope; daughter, Lisa Spencer and Milton; step-sons, Jessie Peterson and Tammy and Darryl Peterson and Janet; brothers, Cornell Badger and Eugene Badger; grandchildren, Milton Spencer Jr., Jessica Spencer, Brittany Badger, William Badger, Kristy Badger and Rusty Badger; great-grandchildren, Maebry, Levi, Adley and Harper; and 6 step-grandchildren.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastors Larry Laws and Butch Perry will be held 3:00 pm on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Crowders Mountain Baptist Church, Kings Mountain, NC.

Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be held at Westview Gardens, Bessemer City, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, Crowders Mountain Baptist Church -125 Mayberry Lane, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Crowders Mountain Baptist Church
AUG
31
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Crowders Mountain Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
