LINCOLNTON, NC- Dennis Britton, age 76, passed away February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 28, 1943 in Gaston County, a son of the late Marshall Ernest and Alma Mayes Britton.
Claude proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years of service. Claude enjoyed jogging, playing tennis, playing chess and spending time at the beach. He was a loving father and grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He will be missed deeply by his loving wife of 47 years Becky Anthony Britton of the home; children, Tina Hamilton of Gastonia, Jeff Britton and wife Lara of Cherryville, Denise Clogston and husband Donald of Lincolnton; grandchildren Sloan Britton (Jordan Price), Meghann Sneed (Josh), Nicole Raines (Chris Thorn), Stormie Raines (Jesse Forbes), Allison Raines; great grandchildren Stefan, Jude and Kaiden; brothers and sisters Nancy Smith of TN, Louise Hope of Raleigh, Kelly Britton (Gail) of AZ, Martha Mayhew (Boyd) of Gastonia; brothers Robert Britton (Pat) of Clover, SC, Dotty Driver (Donnie) of Forest City and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Alice Kirby and brothers David, John and Reggie Britton.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A funeral service will follow in the Founder's Chapel at 1 pm with Chaplain John Stanley officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen -"A Quiet Place", Belmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org or to Hospice Care of the Charlotte Region, 1420 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Britton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020