Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
1:30 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Britton


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Britton Obituary

LINCOLNTON, NC- Dennis Britton, age 76, passed away February 5, 2020 at his home. He was born on December 28, 1943 in Gaston County, a son of the late Marshall Ernest and Alma Mayes Britton.
Claude proudly served in the U.S. Army and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 32 years of service. Claude enjoyed jogging, playing tennis, playing chess and spending time at the beach. He was a loving father and grandfather, brother and friend to many.
He will be missed deeply by his loving wife of 47 years Becky Anthony Britton of the home; children, Tina Hamilton of Gastonia, Jeff Britton and wife Lara of Cherryville, Denise Clogston and husband Donald of Lincolnton; grandchildren Sloan Britton (Jordan Price), Meghann Sneed (Josh), Nicole Raines (Chris Thorn), Stormie Raines (Jesse Forbes), Allison Raines; great grandchildren Stefan, Jude and Kaiden; brothers and sisters Nancy Smith of TN, Louise Hope of Raleigh, Kelly Britton (Gail) of AZ, Martha Mayhew (Boyd) of Gastonia; brothers Robert Britton (Pat) of Clover, SC, Dotty Driver (Donnie) of Forest City and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister Alice Kirby and brothers David, John and Reggie Britton.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2019 at McLean Funeral Directors, Gastonia. A funeral service will follow in the Founder's Chapel at 1 pm with Chaplain John Stanley officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Evergreen -"A Quiet Place", Belmont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org or to Hospice Care of the Charlotte Region, 1420 E. Seventh St., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.McLeanFuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Britton family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -