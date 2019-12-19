Home

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Flint Groves Baptist Church
Dennis Helms Obituary
June 5, 1954 – December 14, 2019

Dennis Edward Helms, 65 passed away December 14, 2019 while in the care of Gaston Hospice.

He was a native of Belmont and attended South Point High School.

His greatest asset was the ability to make you smile and laugh at any time. His hobbies were fishing, NASCAR and music. His favorite place was being near the ocean.

He is preceded in death by his Father, Earl A. Helms.

Survivors are his mother Reba L. Helms, his wife of 42 years, Myra L. Helms, his son Spencer R. Helms, brother Robert E. Helms, niece Renee H. Knox and numerous extended family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. located at Flint Groves Baptist Church with Pastor Ronnie Bowers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to Flint Groves Baptist Church.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
