LOWELL - Dennis Howe Norman, 82, went home to be with his Lord on September 26, 2019 at Belaire Health Care with his family by his side.
He was born in Gaston County on November 13, 1936 to the late Jake and Modena Howe Norman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Price Norman.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4 at Sunset Forest Baptist Church, 903 Hickory Grove Road, Gastonia, NC 28056 with Reverend Steve Hicks officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be immediately following the service.
Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 2, 2019