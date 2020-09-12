Dennis Eugene Reese, also known as "PawPaw", age 52, of Kings Mountain passed away on September 8, 2020 at his residence.



He was born on October 13, 1967 in Gaston County to the late Arnold Reese Sr. and Tommie Laircey Reese. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jency Reese. Dennis most recently worked at Syncot Plastics, Inc. in Belmont and for many years prior to that at Webb Metals. He loved to fish, visit the mountains, enjoyed spending time at the flea market, dearly loved his grandchildren, and loved to laugh; even at his own jokes.



Survivors include his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Fisher Reese, children, Dennis Reese, Jr., Tammy Diane Reese, Amanda Reese, Dawn McLeod and husband Andy, and Doug Poteat; brothers, Arnold Reese, Jr.,Tim Reese, and Jerry Reese; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain with Pastor Sherman Branch officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store