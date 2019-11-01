|
|
Denny Vollmer, 83, of Gastonia, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 25, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
He was born September 26, 1936, in Elk County, PA, son of the late Albert Leo Vollmer and Agnas Frank Vollmer. Denny was a member of Laurelwood Ministries. He loved to serve the Lord and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He led thousands of people to the Lord and discipled 5 children.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pamie, Pat, Alberta, and all the others at Accordius Health who helped take care of Denny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Cassanova Vollmer; son, Peter Vollmer; sisters, Betty Ann Walden, Sally Husband; and brothers, Corky Vollmer and John Vollmer.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons, Joseph Anthony Vollmer Sr. and wife, Susan, Matthew Vollmer; daughters, Maria Thomas and husband, Eddie, Anne Herman and husband, Dennis; daughter-in-law, Julia Vollmer; brother, Terry Vollmer; sister, Ev McCallister; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm on Saturday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Eddie Thomas will be officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Gaston Memorial Park, Gastonia.
Memorials may be made to Rock of Ages Prison Ministries, Rock of Ages Ministries, PO Box 2308 Cleveland, TN 37320 - www.roapm.org/give/
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019