Dewey Jack Ingram
1935 - 2020
BELMONT- Dewey Jack Ingram, 84, passed away on June 27, 2020 in Belmont. He was born in King, North Carolina and is the son of the late Vernon and Hessie Lineback Ingram.
He was employed as a Master Cabinet Maker and retired from Custom Wood Company. He loved to ride motorcycles and going to the beach, where he was considered to be a "Master" at looking for and finding shark teeth. He also loved to cook and eat BarBQue.
Dewey is survived by his daughter, Cathy Gibbs; five grandchildren whom he adored, Chase Fowler, Gaige Fowler, Cydni Fowler, Nicholas Gange, Holden Gibbs; one brother, Junior Ingram.
The family will have a private Celebration of Life Service at a later date.
Dewey was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 63 years, Jacqueline Bennett Ingram; four sisters, Mildred, Ruby, Viola, Nell.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Ingram family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 5, 2020.
