GASTONIA - Dewey Lawson Moses, Sr., 79, of Gastonia passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Dewey enjoyed fishing, golfing, and many other sports. He retired as a Meat Market Manager with Harris Teeter. Dewey was proud of his service in The United States Navy. Dewey was a member of Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Dewey is preceded in death by his parents Oliver Thomas and Annie Howe Moses, one sister and three brothers.
Left to cherish their memories is wife of 61 years, Barbara (Hogue) Moses and sons Dewey Moses, Jr. and wife Jane of Gastonia, Jody Moses and wife Debbie of Gastonia. Grandsons Aaron and Jordan Moses of Gastonia whom he loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 11:45 A.M Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with a celebration of life service following at 12:00 P.M. at Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 3106 Union Rd. Gastonia. Burial with full military honors accorded by the United States Navy and the Gaston County Honor Guard will follow the service in the Trinity Garden at Gaston Memorial Park. Pastor John Pea will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Dewey's name to the Allen Wiggins Fund at Robinson Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.carothersfunealhomegastonia.com.
The staff at Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the Moses family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019