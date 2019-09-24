Home

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Diana Beam Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Diana Helms Beam, age 73 of Spring St. passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center. She was born September 2, 1946 in Cleveland County to the late Junious Clyde and Sue Lingerfelt Helms. Diana was a member of First Baptist Church. She retired after 35 years with Bank of America. She then served for 13 years as the Vice President of the Cherryville Chamber of Commerce. Diana enjoyed gardening and decorating. She loved spending time with her family and was an excellent cook.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Mayor H.L. Beam, III; daughters, Angela Beam Walker and husband, Reggie and Ashley Beam Long and husband, Preston; grandchildren, Olivia Blake Walker, Harrison Landrum Walker, Alexander Preston Long, Avery Grace Walker, Dawson Cole Long, and Isabella Caroline Long; brothers, J.C. Helms and wife, Diane and Monty Helms and wife, Pat; special cousin, Bobbie Jean Grant and special friends Fatty And Linda Hudson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner and Rev. David Bame officiating. Entombment will follow at the City Memorial Cemetery Coloumbarium.

Memorials may be made to the Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 305, Cherryville, NC 28021.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019
