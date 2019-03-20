|
GASTONIA - Diane Lowery Hopkins, 69, 526 Allison Street, died March 15, 2019.
She was a native of Gaston County, daughter of the late Manuel and Lillian Gilmore Lowery.
Visitation: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Gastonia, other
times at the home of Brenda Walker(David), 1815 Laurel Lane, Gastonia NC 28052.
Memorial service: 1 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Gastonia.
Arrangements: Costner Funeral Home, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019