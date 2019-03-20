Home

Costner Funeral Home
2425 West Franklin Boulevard
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 864-6787
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Gastonia, NC
Diane Hopkins Obituary
GASTONIA - Diane Lowery Hopkins, 69, 526 Allison Street, died March 15, 2019.

She was a native of Gaston County, daughter of the late Manuel and Lillian Gilmore Lowery.

Visitation: 12:30 to 1 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Gastonia, other

times at the home of Brenda Walker(David), 1815 Laurel Lane, Gastonia NC 28052.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Thursday March 21, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Gastonia.

Arrangements: Costner Funeral Home, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
