Diane Lois Braswell, 67, of Gastonia, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born September 19, 1952, in Gaston County, daughter of the late George Cline and Nettie Cowan Cline.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Allyssa Carver; sister, Debra Michaels, brother, Jeff Clark; and first love of her life, Buddy McGill.
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Roy McGill and wife, Anna of Cherryville, Jeffrey Carver of Casper, WY; daughters, Kristin Stonger and husband, Robert of Kings Mountain, Missy Clark and husband, Joseph of Belmont; grandchildren, Jacob Cruz, Bradley McGill, Kayla McGill, Bristan Bradley, Hannah Carroll, Billy Carroll, Joshua Hicks, Donovan Knight, and Julius Knight; great grandchildren, Noah Cruz, Gabriel Cruz, and Chase McGill.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, on Thursday, at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service, 1503 S. York Rd. Gastonia. Rev. Tim Robins will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Westview Gardens Cemetery, Gastonia.
