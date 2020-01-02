Home

Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
1:00 PM
Destiny Church
Gastonia , NC
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Destiny Church
Gastonia , NC
Diane Spencer Obituary
BESSSEMER CITY-Diane Spencer, 72, transitioned December 26, 2019 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She is survived by her son, Lawrence Spencer (Jamie); daughter, Martha Spencer; six sisters; grandchildren, Lauren and Isiah Spencer, Chandra Watkins, Sean Spencer and Jessica Mason; great-grandchild, Iris Grace.
Funeral: Thursday; 2:00 p.m.; Destiny Church, Gastonia
Visitation: one hour before the service at the church
Interment: Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery, Bessemer City
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
