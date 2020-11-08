Diane Ottinger Sprinkles, 74, of Lowell, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center Atrium, Charlotte.
She was born on July 1, 1946, a native of Gaston County.
Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Pauline Ottinger; and son, Scott Sprinkles.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold Sprinkles; son, Sandy Sprinkles and wife, Julie; daughter, Connie Williamson and husband, Shane; grandchildren, Chandler and wife Kelly, Graham and Whitney, Brittany, Austin, Seth; great grandson, Jameson; sister, Suzette Bryson and husband, Jerry.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, 2:00 pm, at Lowell Church of God, 804 W. Church St. Lowell. Rev. Joe Heffner and Rev. Larry Lingerfelt will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
– 950 W. Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605 – www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.