Harold and family, I am so sorry to hear about Dianne. She was truly one of the sweetest, most kind people I have ever known. I know you will be lost without her. May God bless you all and give you comfort and peace. I know she is in Heaven and probably telling Scott about all the kids and grandkids. Life is just a blink, and we will see her again some sweet day. I love you all. Sherry

Sherry Parker Kyanko

