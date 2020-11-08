1/1
Diane (Ottinger) Sprinkles
1946 - 2020
Diane Ottinger Sprinkles, 74, of Lowell, went home to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Carolinas Medical Center Atrium, Charlotte.
She was born on July 1, 1946, a native of Gaston County.
Diane was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Pauline Ottinger; and son, Scott Sprinkles.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold Sprinkles; son, Sandy Sprinkles and wife, Julie; daughter, Connie Williamson and husband, Shane; grandchildren, Chandler and wife Kelly, Graham and Whitney, Brittany, Austin, Seth; great grandson, Jameson; sister, Suzette Bryson and husband, Jerry.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, 2:00 pm, at Lowell Church of God, 804 W. Church St. Lowell. Rev. Joe Heffner and Rev. Larry Lingerfelt will be officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Belmont.
Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children – 950 W. Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605 – www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Condolences may be made online at greenefuneral.com.


Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lowell Church of God
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lowell Church of God
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Harold and family, I am so sorry to hear about Dianne. She was truly one of the sweetest, most kind people I have ever known. I know you will be lost without her. May God bless you all and give you comfort and peace. I know she is in Heaven and probably telling Scott about all the kids and grandkids. Life is just a blink, and we will see her again some sweet day. I love you all. Sherry
Sherry Parker Kyanko
Family
