Diane (Peoples) Waldrop


1945 - 2020
Diane (Peoples) Waldrop Obituary
Diane Peoples Waldrop, 74, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away March 14, 2020. Born September 1, 1945, in Gastonia, she was the daughter of the late William Arnold and Wilma Irene Lovinggood Ray.
Diane graduated from Ashley High School in 1963. She won the Big Ways Charlotte Talent contest and began her career in music and signed with Mercury Records and went on a short tour before starting her family.
Diane is survived by her loving husband, Samuel McClain Waldrop, Jr.; sons, Robert "Robby" Ray Peoples and Sheldon Lynn Peoples; step-son, Scott Waldrop and his wife, Kimberly; step-daughter, Renay Waldrop; grandsons, Hunter Waldrop and Jordan Peoples; step-grandchildren, Pierson and Presley Bolick; sister, Donna Benfield; niece, Leshea Long; nephew, Jeffrey Long; grand-niece, Kennedy Long and her family; grand-nephew, Kordak Long and his family; and many more loving family and friends.
Due to the current situation with Covid-19 the family will be honoring Diane's life with a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Levine Children's Hospital, www.atriumhealth.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.HankinsandWhittington.com.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
