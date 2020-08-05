1/1
Dianne Brown
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHERRYVILLE - Dianne Robinson Brown, age 76, of Mozelle Road, passed away peacefully at her residence, with her husband and children by her side, Monday, August 3, 2020. She was born March 9, 1944, in Spartanburg County to the late John Darby and Mary Coffey Robinson.

Dianne was a 1961 graduate from Cherryville High School. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. She was the co-manager of Vickie's Grill for many years. Dianne volunteered as an EMT for 25 years with the Cherryville Rescue Squad. She was a member of the American Legion Post 100 Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Oasis Shriners Auxiliary and the Chapter 156 Order of the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Johnson; and grandson, Justin Wright.

She is survived by her faithful husband of 55 years, Charles W. Brown; daughter, Lynn Ward of Cherryville; son, Curt Brown and wife Jean of Cherryville; sister, Kay Moss of Cherryville; brothers, Mike Robinson and wife Wanda of Shelby, and Tony Robinson and wife Brenda of Cherryville; grandchildren, Jeremy Wright, Courtney Brown, and Bailey Lail; great-grandchildren, Kameron Wright, and Nevaeh Wright.

Dianne will Lie In State from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm Thursday August 6, 2020 at Carpenter Funeral & Cremation Services. The family will not be present during this time.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm Friday August 7, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Key officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and face coverings will be required.

She will also Lie In State from 11:00 am to 11:45 am Friday prior to the funeral at the church.

Interment will follow at City Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 112 Mt Zion Church Rd, Cherryville, NC 28021 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr, Shelby, NC 28150

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Lying in State
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Lying in State
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved