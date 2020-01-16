|
|
DALLAS - Dianne Rowland Carver, 73, of Dallas, passed away on Monday January 13, 2020 at home. She was born on December 30, 1946 in Gaston County to the late George Dillard and Melvine Morgan Rowland.
She was preceded in death by her father Bert Roland; daughter Kimberly Carver; brothers Bert Rowland, George Rolland, Jr. and Ricky Roland.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband Floyd Carver; daughters Terresa Minton (Alan), Linda Fidler (Jackie), all of Dallas, brothers, Ronnie Rowland, Jimmy Rolland both of Dallas; sister Tammy Stafford of Dallas, brother Terry Lee Rowland of Savannah, Ga.; sister Paula Comfort of Savannah Ga.; 8 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren
Her funeral service will be held at 2 pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Sisk-Butler Chapel, Bessemer City with Rev. Chad Parker officiating.
Interment will follow at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020