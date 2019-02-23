|
|
DALLAS - Dianne Roland Cygan, 76 passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Hardin Community Cemetery.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019