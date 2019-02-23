Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dianne Cygan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dianne Cygan


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dianne Cygan Obituary
DALLAS - Dianne Roland Cygan, 76 passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m., prior to the service.

A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend John Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Hardin Community Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now