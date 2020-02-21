Home

Wages & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc. - Gwinnett Chapel
1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 277-4550
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Peachtree Road Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Peachtree Road Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Centerview Baptist Church
2300 Acme Road
Belmont, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Centerview Baptist Church
2300 Acme Road
Belmont, NC
Dianne (Russell) Hoffman


1944 - 2020
Dianne (Russell) Hoffman Obituary

Dianne Russell Hoffman, age 75, of Lawrenceville, GA and formally of Mount Holly, NC (her always home), died with family and friends surrounding her.
She is survived by her children Melanie Keeling (Chris) and Scott Hoffman (Pam), grandchildren Natalie Delgado (Daniel), Morgan Keeling (fiancé Matt Borlee), Dr. Ashley Hoffman (fiancé James Matthews), Nathan Hoffman (Sarah), and Ryan Hoffman. She is also survived by her sister Linda ""Sissy"" Rankin (Bill) and nephew Chad Rankin (Sharolyn) and great nephew Stowe Rankin and great niece Adolyn Rankin.
She loved big full-family gatherings and was well involved with her church and church family at Peachtree Road Baptist Church Suwanee. She loved family beach trips to Oak Island, NC.
We love you Mama Dianne and we'll see you at Heaven's pier!
The family received friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Peachtree Road Baptist Church with the remains placed in state at 11:00AM. Pastor Jay Reed will officiate.
The family will also greet guests on Saturday, February 22 from 11:00AM until Noon at Centerview Baptist Church, 2300 Acme Road, in Belmont. A final celebration of life service will be held at Noon also at the church with Rev. Kevin Tinker officiating. Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Holly. Arrangements in North Carolina are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com or www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
