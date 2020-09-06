My prayers are with you Ann and to all of Dianne's family. Dianne was a true friend, she always helped me while my Mom lived at Terrace Ridge. I was always welcome to go to her office to ask a question or just to speak to her and see her beautiful smile. I feel so blessed to have known this precious friend. May God comfort you in your lost here on earth but will see her again in heaven.

Geri` Burrell

Friend