1953 2020
Dallas – Dianne Hayes Stiles, 67 passed away on September 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC on March 31, 1953 to Sarah Ann Payne Hayes Biggerstaff and the late Gaither Paul Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donnie Stiles, her in-laws, Ray and Cleo Stiles; a brother David Hayes and a sister Debbie Hayes Rimmer.
She was a member of the Restoring Hope Church. Dianne loved working in the (Card Ministry) making and sending beautiful cards. She was known for her beautiful hand writing and comforting wording on the cards. Dianne worked many years in the medical field in assisted living facilities; serving many Assisted Living Communities in Gaston County. She also enjoyed Scrap Booking when she had the time.
She was a loving mother, Mimi, daughter, sister and friend. Dianne was a caring and thoughtful soul always putting others before her.
Dianne is survived by her son, Wesley Stiles, daughter Christy Lineman and husband Tommy; grandchildren Makenzi Stiles, Luke Lineman and Riley Stiles; her mother Ann Biggerstaff; and a brother Dennis Hayes and his wife Robbie; special and dear friend, Gail Brannon.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Dallas, NC with Pastor Cameron Bryson officiating.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
