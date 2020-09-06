1/1
Dianne (Hayes) Stiles
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1953 2020
Dallas – Dianne Hayes Stiles, 67 passed away on September 2, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Gaston County, NC on March 31, 1953 to Sarah Ann Payne Hayes Biggerstaff and the late Gaither Paul Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donnie Stiles, her in-laws, Ray and Cleo Stiles; a brother David Hayes and a sister Debbie Hayes Rimmer.
She was a member of the Restoring Hope Church. Dianne loved working in the (Card Ministry) making and sending beautiful cards. She was known for her beautiful hand writing and comforting wording on the cards. Dianne worked many years in the medical field in assisted living facilities; serving many Assisted Living Communities in Gaston County. She also enjoyed Scrap Booking when she had the time.
She was a loving mother, Mimi, daughter, sister and friend. Dianne was a caring and thoughtful soul always putting others before her.
Dianne is survived by her son, Wesley Stiles, daughter Christy Lineman and husband Tommy; grandchildren Makenzi Stiles, Luke Lineman and Riley Stiles; her mother Ann Biggerstaff; and a brother Dennis Hayes and his wife Robbie; special and dear friend, Gail Brannon.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Dallas, NC with Pastor Cameron Bryson officiating.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia (704) 864-5144 is serving the Family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
September 5, 2020
My prayers are with you Ann and to all of Dianne's family. Dianne was a true friend, she always helped me while my Mom lived at Terrace Ridge. I was always welcome to go to her office to ask a question or just to speak to her and see her beautiful smile. I feel so blessed to have known this precious friend. May God comfort you in your lost here on earth but will see her again in heaven.
Geri` Burrell
Friend
September 4, 2020
Dianne and I worked together for about 10 years at Terrace Ridge Assisted Living. In fact, she was one of the three people who interviewed me initially. The one thing I remember most about her was her love and devotion to her family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jimmy Brown
Friend
September 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Lovelace
Acquaintance
September 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Pray Godwill wrap you in His arms and give you comfort and peace. We will miss her.
Marcie Ingle
Friend
September 3, 2020
What a precious friend...I will miss her. I am praying for her family. She will be greatly missed.
Mike Bencivengo
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
Diane always had a special place in my heart. She called us cookie and cream Oreo. We have scrapbooked a many times together. She’s with her Jesus and her hubby. She never got over his passing. She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back. Christy if there’s anything you need for us to do. Just call. Prayers going up for you guys.
Dolly Shaw
Friend
September 3, 2020
You will truly be missed. I loved you very much.I still remember when we all went to Tenn.togetherWe had such a great time.That was where I meet you for first time. We had the best time. I love very much.
White White
Friend
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with every family member. Diane was more than a co worker, she was a good friend. My life is better from knowing her. God Bless you ALL.
Cheryl Burgess
Friend
September 3, 2020
What a precious friend...I will miss her. I am praying for her family. She will be greatly missed.
Mike Bencivengo
Family Friend
September 3, 2020
Fly high in the mountain. You earned your wings
Star Tucker
Family Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved