GASTONIA - Dicky Harold Kirby, 82, of Gastonia passed away November 14, 2019. He was born September 30, 1937 in Gaston County, a son of the late Dorothy Kirby Orren.
Mr. Kirby was born in McAdenville and raised in Mt. Holly. He attended Mt. Holly High School and lettered for four years in football and baseball. His baseball team was later enshrined in the Mt. Holly Sports Hall of Fame. He attended Mars Hill College for two years where he played football, then attended Charlotte College and UNC-Charlotte. Dicky retired from Duke Power Co. after 40 years of service. He was Past Master and member of Mt. Holly Masonic Lodge #544, a life member of Oasis Shrine Template in Charlotte and veteran member of the Oasis Drum and Bugle Corps. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason.
Mr. Kirby served for six years in the NC Air National Guard. His hobbies included being outdoors and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and flying. He was appointed and served on the Gaston County Parks and Recreation for 22 years, where he was chairman.
He also served as Chairman of the Citizens Board Division for two years. In 2001, he received the County Commissioners William B. Gaston Citizens Award. Dicky was a lifelong member of Tuckaseege Baptist Church in Mt. Holly.
He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Mary Ann Kirby of Gastonia, NC; sons, Dean McCullough and wife, Carol of Seneca, and Homer "Darron" McCullough and wife, Danette of Gastonia; sister, Elaine Jackson; granddaughter, Nikki Wellman and husband, Darryl, and great-grandson, Marvel Wellman, all of Gastonia; nieces, Tammy (Mark) Price and Cathey (Tim) Queen.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by sister, Annette Wheeley, infant sister and brother in law Jimmy Jackson.
A service to celebrate his life will be held Sunday, December 1 at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia, Founders Chapel at 2:00 with Pastor John H. Stanley officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 or to the Oxford Orphanage, 600 College St, Oxford, NC 27565.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Kirby family.
